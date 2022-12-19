 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Jeff Brazier announces split with wife Kate

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Jeff Brazier announces split with wife Kate
Jeff Brazier announces split with wife Kate

Jeff Brazier and his wife Kate Dwyer have officially parted ways.

The father-of-three, 43, who is a TV star and life coach, revealed he's split from his PR director wife Kate Dwyer after nine years together as he shared the news in a social media post on Monday.

Jeff has two sons, Bobby, 19, and Freddie, 18, from his relationship with Jade Goody, who tragically lost her battle with cancer on March 22, 2009.

The TV star married Kate, 32, in 2018 but they split earlier this year and they have moved out of their shared home after almost a decade together.

Taking to Instagram, Jeff said: 'I have so much to be grateful for and I appreciate facing the lessons I need to grow but this year has been challenging to say the least.

'My nine-year relationship ended earlier in the year and I’ve been working through that on top of supporting someone close to me who is going through something difficult.

'The boys and I have recently moved home to a new area and I spend most of the time alone as the boys obviously have their own things going on.

'I’ve honestly never felt loneliness like it. Can we put Christmas back a few months?!'

In June 2020, Jeff said his marriage was stronger than ever after they had hit a rocky patch pre-pandemic and he was seen without his wedding ring. 

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop signs up relationship coach to help singles find love on dating app

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop signs up relationship coach to help singles find love on dating app
Spice Girls member Mel C finds a new partner from dating app?

Spice Girls member Mel C finds a new partner from dating app?
Amber Heard full statement on settlement with Johnny Depp: 'I lost faith in American legal system'

Amber Heard full statement on settlement with Johnny Depp: 'I lost faith in American legal system'
Jeremy Clarkson reacts to backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle: 'I’m horrified'

Jeremy Clarkson reacts to backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle: 'I’m horrified'
Gigi Hadid oozes glam as steps out with sister Bella and her boyfriend Marc Kalman

Gigi Hadid oozes glam as steps out with sister Bella and her boyfriend Marc Kalman

Original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien E.T. sells for $2.6 mn

Original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien E.T. sells for $2.6 mn
Amber Heard puts an END to bitter divorce, agrees to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp $1million

Amber Heard puts an END to bitter divorce, agrees to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp $1million
Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her in ‘healing heartbreak’ after split from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her in ‘healing heartbreak’ after split from Richie Myler
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber post glam photo booth pics from Billie Eilish birthday bash

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber post glam photo booth pics from Billie Eilish birthday bash
Catherine Zeta-Jones confesses love for Lionel Messi: ‘My husband’s fine with it’

Catherine Zeta-Jones confesses love for Lionel Messi: ‘My husband’s fine with it’
Victoria Beckham sends internet into meltdown with adorable childhood photo

Victoria Beckham sends internet into meltdown with adorable childhood photo
Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘epic’ fashion disaster at 2018 Met Gala

Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘epic’ fashion disaster at 2018 Met Gala