 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop signs up relationship coach to help singles find love on dating app

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop signs up relationship coach to help singles find love on dating app
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop signs up relationship coach to help singles find love on dating app

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website Goop has interesting solution for all the singles to find love through modern dating.

According to Daily Mail, Paltrow’s website has hired a relationship coach Ezzie Spencer who mentions three-part strategy for singles to “meet someone and make a real connection” on a dating app.

Elaborating on the tips to find a partner in an article for Goop, the author and creator of the re.love method pointed out, “It’s easy to feel like love isn’t possible or that you have to put up with substandard behaviour.”

“It’s important to be anchored in your sense of self-worth and not settle,” wrote the Los Angeles based coach.

Spenser suggested that people should “always come from a place of authenticity when meeting potential partners”.

“The key is to still show up as your full self even if it’s difficult and allow people to sense who you really are,” stated Spencer.

Spencer further shared that there are “three main ways to find out compatibility which include emotional attraction, physical connection and the potential for friendship”.

The coach also advised, “You’re only meeting someone for the first or second time. You do not need to be assessing their lifetime partnership potential.”

“Put the checklist down and bring the intention of play, curiosity, openness, and exploration,” commented Spencer.

The relationship coach also emphasised, “People should deactivate the apps for at least a month and focus on self-love if they are feeling depleted and drained.”

“You are not going to be able to initiate that sense of energy and possibility and play if you’re burned out,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Jeff Brazier announces split with wife Kate

Jeff Brazier announces split with wife Kate
Jeremy Clarkson reacts to backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle: 'I’m horrified'

Jeremy Clarkson reacts to backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle: 'I’m horrified'
Gigi Hadid oozes glam as steps out with sister Bella and her boyfriend Marc Kalman

Gigi Hadid oozes glam as steps out with sister Bella and her boyfriend Marc Kalman

Original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien E.T. sells for $2.6 mn

Original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien E.T. sells for $2.6 mn
Amber Heard puts an END to bitter divorce, agrees to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp $1million

Amber Heard puts an END to bitter divorce, agrees to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp $1million
Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her in ‘healing heartbreak’ after split from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her in ‘healing heartbreak’ after split from Richie Myler
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber post glam photo booth pics from Billie Eilish birthday bash

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber post glam photo booth pics from Billie Eilish birthday bash
Catherine Zeta-Jones confesses love for Lionel Messi: ‘My husband’s fine with it’

Catherine Zeta-Jones confesses love for Lionel Messi: ‘My husband’s fine with it’
Victoria Beckham sends internet into meltdown with adorable childhood photo

Victoria Beckham sends internet into meltdown with adorable childhood photo
Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘epic’ fashion disaster at 2018 Met Gala

Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘epic’ fashion disaster at 2018 Met Gala
Kate Winslet reacts to breaking Tom Cruise underwater record: ‘Poor Tom’

Kate Winslet reacts to breaking Tom Cruise underwater record: ‘Poor Tom’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had most expensive royal births with their kids Archie, Lilibet: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had most expensive royal births with their kids Archie, Lilibet: report