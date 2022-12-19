 
BLACKPINK Lisa's 'MONEY' smashes new record on Spotify

BLACKPINK's Lisa solo track MONEY sets new high record as she just became the most-streamed K-pop solo artist on Spotify this year.

On December 19, Allkpop reported Blackpink’s rapper, Lisa has broken countless records and achieved the number-one spot on many music platforms. And she has achieved the milestone with her hit MONEY.

The Money songster surpassed her achievement of the big number in a span of nine months.

LISA, in her debut, holds the record for the Asian solo artist with the highest monthly viewership peak in the history of Spotify 28.3 million.


