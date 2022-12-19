Hugh Jackman shares how he balances his career in Hollywood with family life

Hugh Jackman has recently discussed how he balances his Hollywood career with his family life.



In a latest interview with WHO Magazine, Hugh revealed, “You've got to admit you're not going to get it right, to start with, if you're lucky enough to have a career where you have options.'

While discussing about his new movie, the Wolverine star stated, “My character in The Son is about to get his dream job that he's probably spent his whole life wanting to get, and so this balance between following your dreams and what really matters to you, or the selflessness of doing what your kid needs – it’s a constant battle.

“I remember asking someone about it, who I really admire, and he said to me, ‘As long as you're feeling uncomfortable, you're probably in the right range’,” shared the 54-year-old.

“So, I think just admitting you don't know and then working out what your real priorities are,” added Hugh.