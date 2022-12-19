 
entertainment
Naomi Ackie shares she's learned 'something' odd about Whitney Houston

 Naomi Ackie has recently reflected on Whitney Houston’s personality after playing the iconic late pop singer in an upcoming biopic Whitney Houston: I Want To Dance With Somebody.

Speaking to The Sunday, Ackie, who is going to play Houston, discussed about the movie which will show the pop singer’s rise to global game.

However, after wrapping up the filming, Ackie mentioned that she’s learned something different about Houston as a person.

Reflecting on Houston’s relations with her assistant Robyn Crawford in the early 1980s, Ackie is of the view that if the late singer was “pansexual”.

According to merriam-webster, pansexuality means “a sexual or romantic attraction that is not limited to people of a particular gender identity or sexual orientation”.

“There's something about her that was very free in that and quite modern, given the time she was in,” stated Ackie.

The actress continued, “That's something I feel. I don't know who I'll end up with.”

“I think that part of Houston's life was actually probably easier for me to understand than some of the other things that she was going through because, you know, love is love,” added Ackie.

