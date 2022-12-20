 
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love draws Kourtney, Travis comparisons

Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love has been compared to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s by a commentator who says the pair are ‘sickeningly in love’

Writing for News AU, Mary Madigan sounded off on why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give her the ‘ick’ and come across as increasingly boring due to their ‘sickening’ love for each other.

Madigan wrote: “It is so hard to like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry because they are so sickeningly in love that it is annoying. Actually, it is straight-up giving me the ick.”

She went on to state: “In fairness to them, it isn’t their fault. Desperately in love, couples are just usually very obnoxious and also boring.”

Madigan explained: “For instance, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker constantly licking each other has become uninteresting, but when she was very unhappily with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick that was must-watch reality television.”

The royal commentator then shared: “It is just a bad time being around insanely in love couples. Give them another few years and I reckon they’ll become interesting again, maybe Meghan will have a wine and make fun of Harry’s dramatic dating history.”

The comments come in response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries Harry & Meghan, which released in full on Netflix on December 15, in which they share their love story. 

