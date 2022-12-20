 
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
Henry Cavill shares ‘sad news’ of his axed cameo in ‘The Flash’

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Henry Cavill has left fans disappointed with 'sad news’ of him not returning in The Flash as superman,

The Hollywood Reporter recently claimed that the 39-year-old heartthrob filmed a scene for the movie starring Ezra Miller. Henry on October 24 confirmed the news.

However, as per the latest news Liam Hemsworth has replaced The Witcher star.

Taking to Instagram on December 14, Henry shared: “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and it’s sad news, everyone.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

THR reported that Dwayne Johnson has had his hand in the messy debacle. An insider shared: “In the end, he was a pawn in Dwayne’s failed attempt to control a piece of DC.”

