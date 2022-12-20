 
Johnny Depp to donate Amber Heard lawsuit settlement amount to charity

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have settled their defamation lawsuits against each other.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, has shared that he will be donating Heard’s $1 million settlement payment to several different charities.

Depp’s attorneys, on Monday, announced that he will donate the amount. “The jury’s unanimous decision and the resulting judgement in Mr. Depp’s favour against Ms. Heard remain fully in place,” the attorneys said.

“The payment of $1M – which Mr. Depp is pledging and will (actually) donate to charities – reinforces Ms. Heard’s acknowledgement of the conclusion of the legal system’s rigorous pursuit for justice,” the statement read.

Depp’s attorneys, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vazquez, further added, “We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light.”

Depp’s donation announcement comes after he reprised his popular Captain Jack Sparrow character from the hit Pirates of the Caribbean franchise to record a video for an 11-year-old boy named Kori who is a “massive” fan of the Disney franchise character.

Depp collaborated with Make-A-Wish Foundation to get in contact with the young boy who is currently in palliative care. Kori even has his own pirate-themed YouTube channel called Kraken The Box.

