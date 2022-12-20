O.J. Simpson reacts to rumours he’s real dad of Khloe Kardashian

O.J. Simpson once again spoke out against the rumours that he had an affair with Kris Jenner and also reacted to the hearsay that he’s the real father of Khloe Kardashian.

The 75-year-old actor appeared on the Full Send podcast where he cleared the air, saying he had “never been attracted” to the 67-year-old socialite.

“People have their types. I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But I was... dating supermodels!” he admitted.

The podcast host continued: “You know the rumour”.

“But the rumour ain't true. Not even nowhere close to being true. I never been attracted to her and I never suspected she was ever attracted to me. That was never a case,” he added,

Moreover, the podcast host also added: “Some people think you might be Khloe Kardashian's real dad.”

To this, O.J. insisted: “No, no I'm not.”

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner has also long denied the claims that she ever had an affair with O.J. insisting he and Khloe are not related.