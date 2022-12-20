 
Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday in a holiday-themed bash

Billie Eilish was dressed up in festive outfit for her holiday-themed 21st birthday accompanied by boyfriend Jesse Rutherford on Saturday, December 17th, 2022, in West Hollywood, California, via Page Six.

The Bad Guy singer posted several photos from her A-List event. Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, Hailee Steinfeld and Dove Cameron Eiza Gonzalez, drummer Gethin Davies were among the A-Listers who attended Eilish’s bash, the outlet detailed.

The couple packed on PDA as they shared several smooches in front of guests before a DJ told everyone to put their “m------------g hands in the sky” and toast to the birthday girl.

Rutherford, 31, and Eilish were fittingly dressed as Mr and Mrs Claus. The birthday girl went with a tight red strapless dress with faux fur stitched to the top and the bottom. She completed the look with long red gloves, a black belt and a matching cloak.

Now that she was of legal age to drink, Eilish was seen with a Champagne flute in hand as she celebrated the night with her beau.

The crowd sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the smiling honouree, who lapped up every second of admiring attention as she blew out the candles on her candy cane-themed birthday cake with Doja Cat standing next to her.

According to DailyMail, Eilish's party came on the heels of her Friday night performance at the Kia Forum in Ingelwood, California, where the singing sensation was presented with a cake on stage by her tight-knit family and new boyfriend Rutherford.

“Want to take shots?” Billie joked from the stage. “Give me two days. I am 21 in two days, it’s f-----g unbelievable.”

According to Us Magazine, the pair went public in early November 2022, making their red carpet debut at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Eilish and Rutherford wore matching Gucci outfits to the event, which is a fundraiser for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The songstress wore a silky camisole and skirt with lace trim. She topped off the look with a sleep mask on the top of her head and a robe. Meanwhile, Rutherford wore a matching button-down top and trouser set with slippers. They posed wrapped in a Gucci blanket.

