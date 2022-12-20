 
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
Meghan Markle-hater Jeremy Clarkson invited to Queen Camilla’s ‘private’ lunch?

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla’s guest list for a ‘private’ Christmas lunch is under scrutiny after it was reported that Jeremy Clarkson, who penned an especially hateful piece against Meghan Markle recently, was also invited.

According to reports, Clarkson, whose recent column for The Sun came under fire for its borderline-violent vitriol against Meghan, attended a royal Christmas lunch, hosted by Queen Camilla, on December 14, just two days before his hateful piece was published.

It is pertinent to highlight that in his The Sun column, Clarkson wrote that he ‘hates Meghan on a cellular level’ and that he wants her ‘paraded naked’ around London with people throwing ‘excrement’ at her.

Clarkson also said that his ‘hate’ for Meghan even keeps him awake, writing that he is ‘unable to sleep’ because his thoughts about the Duchess of Sussex ‘overwhelm him’.

It was also reported that another noted hater of Meghan and Prince Harry, Piers Morgan, also attended Queen Camilla’s Christmas lunch party, at the same time as he continues to drag Harry and Meghan for their Netflix docuseries.

Clarkson has since apologised for his column, explaining, “I've rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.”

The column has also since been removed from The Sun website. 

