Tuesday Dec 20 2022
Ben Affleck shares sweet ‘step dad’ moment with Jennifer Lopez son Max

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Ben Affleck has sent the internet in awe as he was recently spotted sharing an affectionate moment with his stepson Max on Monday.

The Batman star, 50, who tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, has displayed strong bond with his stepson as they walked outside of a studio in Los Angeles on Monday.

Ben and his stepson, 14, were clicked sharing a sweet a hug as they left the studio. In the pictures, the Gone Girl star was seen wearing a beige blazer over a light-colored sweater, paired with black pants.

Max, on the other hand, was sporting a gray hoodie, black pants, and gray slip-on Vans shoes. Ben and J. Lo’s blended family includes the Good Will Hunting actor’s three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, as well as Lopez’s other child, Emme, 14, who is Max’s twin.

Ben shares his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while J.Lo shares her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Argo director’s outing came after he celebrated holiday party last weekend with his wife. The pair, who will celebrate their first Christmas together as a married couple, sang a duet of John Legend's 'By Christmas Eve' at the fun-filled bash.

