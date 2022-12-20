Harry, Meghan warned their 'capacity to make money’ on 'royal connections' will 'dwindle'

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been unveiling new projects one after the other, majorly driven by ‘royal connections’ however an expert expressed that their this ‘capacity to make money’ will soon dwindle.



Speaking on behalf of FairBettingSites, reported by Express, Ann Widdecombe shared her thoughts: “I think they will go on the path that they’ve now set themselves. There’s a book coming out in the early New Year, we know that for a certainty.

“That will be the next step. The question is how long can they keep going on with this?

"The only thing they’ve got is their royal connections. They haven’t got anything else or any other selling points.

"If they want to go on maintaining that sort of lifestyle, they’re going to have to make money somehow,” she added.

Ann further claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s "capacity to make money on the back of their royal connections will be dwindling."

"Now, they’ve already made an awful lot and if they’d been prudent with it and put it aside, they can live on it for years to come.

"I do not see that they can go on making money at the pace that they are now.

"The book will probably be the last throw of the dice unless Meghan produces a book the following year,” she added.

"That’s always possible, but you get to the stage where you say what more is there for us to give?" the expert asked.