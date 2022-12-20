 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan warned their 'capacity to make money’ on 'royal connections' will 'dwindle'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been unveiling new projects one after the other, majorly driven by ‘royal connections’ however an expert expressed that their this ‘capacity to make money’ will soon dwindle.

Speaking on behalf of FairBettingSites, reported by Express, Ann Widdecombe shared her thoughts: “I think they will go on the path that they’ve now set themselves. There’s a book coming out in the early New Year, we know that for a certainty.

“That will be the next step. The question is how long can they keep going on with this?

"The only thing they’ve got is their royal connections. They haven’t got anything else or any other selling points.

"If they want to go on maintaining that sort of lifestyle, they’re going to have to make money somehow,” she added.

Ann further claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s "capacity to make money on the back of their royal connections will be dwindling."

"Now, they’ve already made an awful lot and if they’d been prudent with it and put it aside, they can live on it for years to come.

"I do not see that they can go on making money at the pace that they are now.

"The book will probably be the last throw of the dice unless Meghan produces a book the following year,” she added.

"That’s always possible, but you get to the stage where you say what more is there for us to give?" the expert asked.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles receives flak over latest Gucci campaign featuring toddler bed

Harry Styles receives flak over latest Gucci campaign featuring toddler bed

Jon Hamm will reportedly pop the question to Anna Osceola before new year

Jon Hamm will reportedly pop the question to Anna Osceola before new year
Kate Moss, Heidi Klum's daughters open up on their supermodel mothers

Kate Moss, Heidi Klum's daughters open up on their supermodel mothers
Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to be ‘kind human being’ amid Nicola Peltz rift

Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to be ‘kind human being’ amid Nicola Peltz rift

Johnny Depp never wanted to ‘destroy’ Amber Heard, he just wanted ‘truth’

Johnny Depp never wanted to ‘destroy’ Amber Heard, he just wanted ‘truth’
Tom Cruise performs 'most dangerous stunt' in cinema history for ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Tom Cruise performs 'most dangerous stunt' in cinema history for ‘Mission Impossible 7’
Royal family urged to ‘shoot across the bow’ to stop Harry, Meghan’s attacks

Royal family urged to ‘shoot across the bow’ to stop Harry, Meghan’s attacks
Ben Affleck shares sweet ‘step dad’ moment with Jennifer Lopez son Max

Ben Affleck shares sweet ‘step dad’ moment with Jennifer Lopez son Max
Americans reject Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's narrative, their bid to portray themselves as victims

Americans reject Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's narrative, their bid to portray themselves as victims
Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper 'burst out crying' while watching ‘Frozen’

Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper 'burst out crying' while watching ‘Frozen’
Viral ‘nepo-baby’ cover mocking stars sparks reactions: ‘This industry is a game’

Viral ‘nepo-baby’ cover mocking stars sparks reactions: ‘This industry is a game’
Lionel Messi brutally ‘ignores’ Salt Bae during World Cup victory celebrations

Lionel Messi brutally ‘ignores’ Salt Bae during World Cup victory celebrations