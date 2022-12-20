 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk shares his views after a Twitter poll recommended him to step down

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Elon Musk shares his views after a Twitter poll recommended him to step down
Elon Musk shares his views after a Twitter poll recommended him to step down

Elon Musk has recently broken his silence after a Twitter poll suggested he should give up as the CEO of Twitter.

A day ago, the Tesla owner initiated a poll on social media platform where he tweeted a question, “Should I step down as head of Twitter?” adding “I will abide by the results of this poll.”

The following day, results came out in which a total of 57.5 percent of more than 17 million accounts voted for him to step down from his role.

Elon Musk shares his views after a Twitter poll recommended him to step down

However, Musk stated only Twitter Blue subscribers “will be able to vote in future policy-related polls on the microblogging platform” in his first remarks as millions of users voted for him to resign as head of the social media site.

Musk responded to a user’s suggestion who wrote, “Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls.”

To this, Musk tweeted, “'Good point. Twitter will make that change.”

Elon Musk shares his views after a Twitter poll recommended him to step down

Musk also said before this poll’s result, “The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive.”

He commented, “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.”

In the end, Musk added, “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies won’t happen again.”

Elon Musk shares his views after a Twitter poll recommended him to step down


More From Entertainment:

Holly Willoughby is serving holiday glam with all-shimmering silver look

Holly Willoughby is serving holiday glam with all-shimmering silver look
Prince William, Kate Middleton to send Christmas present to Lilibet, Archie: No gifts for Meghan and Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton to send Christmas present to Lilibet, Archie: No gifts for Meghan and Harry
Jennifer Garner puts on stylish display while doing some VERY lastminute holiday shopping

Jennifer Garner puts on stylish display while doing some VERY lastminute holiday shopping

Sharon Osbourne delights fans with first glimpse since facing medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne delights fans with first glimpse since facing medical emergency

Jeremy Clarkson's article about Meghan Markle provokes record complaints

Jeremy Clarkson's article about Meghan Markle provokes record complaints
Jeff Brazier BREAKS SILENCE on split with wife Kate

Jeff Brazier BREAKS SILENCE on split with wife Kate
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being 'given platform because of Duke's DNA'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being 'given platform because of Duke's DNA'
Robert De Niro reacts to attempted Christmas heist at home

Robert De Niro reacts to attempted Christmas heist at home
Angelina Jolie confronted kids’ nanny for flirting with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie confronted kids’ nanny for flirting with Brad Pitt
Harry Styles receives flak over latest Gucci campaign featuring toddler bed

Harry Styles receives flak over latest Gucci campaign featuring toddler bed

Jon Hamm will reportedly pop the question to Anna Osceola before new year

Jon Hamm will reportedly pop the question to Anna Osceola before new year
Kerry Katona is unsure about her relationship with fiancé Ryan Mahoney

Kerry Katona is unsure about her relationship with fiancé Ryan Mahoney