 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

The Charlatans and Primal Scream star Martin Duffy passes away at 55

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

The Charlatans and Primal Scream star Martin Duffy passes away at 55
The Charlatans and Primal Scream star Martin Duffy passes away at 55

Martin Duffy, best known for his work with indie legends The Charlatans and Primal Scream, breathed his last at the age of 55.

The talented musician played a key role with both bands, featuring on Primal Scream's first two albums before joining The Charlatans in 1996 following the death of original keyboard player Rob Collins.

Confirming Duffy's passing in a social media post on Tuesday, The Charlatans lead singer Tim Burgess praised his 'beautiful soul' and credited the musician for his part in the band's success.

He wrote: 'Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul. Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob - he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend.

More From Entertainment:

Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan quash split rumours with new loved-up snaps

Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan quash split rumours with new loved-up snaps
Holly Willoughby is serving holiday glam with all-shimmering silver look

Holly Willoughby is serving holiday glam with all-shimmering silver look
Kate Hudson shares insights about ‘taking risk’ in life

Kate Hudson shares insights about ‘taking risk’ in life
Prince William, Kate Middleton to send Christmas presents to Lilibet, Archie: No gifts for Meghan and Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton to send Christmas presents to Lilibet, Archie: No gifts for Meghan and Harry
Jennifer Garner puts on stylish display while doing some VERY lastminute holiday shopping

Jennifer Garner puts on stylish display while doing some VERY lastminute holiday shopping

Elon Musk shares his views after a Twitter poll recommended him to step down

Elon Musk shares his views after a Twitter poll recommended him to step down
Sharon Osbourne delights fans with first glimpse since facing medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne delights fans with first glimpse since facing medical emergency

Jeremy Clarkson's article about Meghan Markle provokes record complaints

Jeremy Clarkson's article about Meghan Markle provokes record complaints
Jeff Brazier BREAKS SILENCE on split with wife Kate

Jeff Brazier BREAKS SILENCE on split with wife Kate
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being 'given platform because of Duke's DNA'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being 'given platform because of Duke's DNA'
Robert De Niro reacts to attempted Christmas heist at home

Robert De Niro reacts to attempted Christmas heist at home
Angelina Jolie confronted kids’ nanny for flirting with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie confronted kids’ nanny for flirting with Brad Pitt