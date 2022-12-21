The Charlatans and Primal Scream star Martin Duffy passes away at 55

Martin Duffy, best known for his work with indie legends The Charlatans and Primal Scream, breathed his last at the age of 55.

The talented musician played a key role with both bands, featuring on Primal Scream's first two albums before joining The Charlatans in 1996 following the death of original keyboard player Rob Collins.

Confirming Duffy's passing in a social media post on Tuesday, The Charlatans lead singer Tim Burgess praised his 'beautiful soul' and credited the musician for his part in the band's success.

He wrote: 'Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul. Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob - he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend.