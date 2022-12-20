James Gunn’s replies to Ray Fisher’s claims over old Joss Whedon’s tweets

James Gunn has recently reacted to Ray Fisher’s claims over “using fake grace” on Twitter.



The Independent reported that it began in 2020 when Fisher, who played Cyborg’s role in Joss Whedon’s Justice League, claimed that Whedon was involved in “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable” behaviour on the movie’s set.

Whedon however dismissed the claims and called it “false and unjust” clarifying that he made “Cyborg’s role smaller in the movie as his storyline made no sense”.

After his response, several celebrities including Gal Gadot and Charisma Carpenter came out in support of Fisher.

Fisher, on the other hand, revealed that Gunn, who was appointed as the CEO of DC Studios, favoured Whedon.

On Monday, Fisher tweeted, “Him going to bat for Joss Whedon, pseudo-apologising for it, and then deleting it immediately before taking his new DC job is not. Refusing to apologise for toxic behaviour seems to be a job requirement for WB/DC.”

Gunn reacted to the statement, saying, he activated a “feature on micro-blogging site that look out at all of the tweets automatically deleted every few months”.

“It has nothing to do with my tweets to you,” replied Gunn.