 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B wants 'big family', is 'scared' to get nanny for kids

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Cardi B is expressing her desire to welcome more kids with husband Offset.

Turning to her Twitter this week, the WAP hitmaker said that she has plans of having a big family, in addition to her two children.

Taking to Twitter, she said: "I want a big family. When I was pregnant, I always used to say, 'Oh, I'm just gonna have my baby with me all day, and I'm going to get a nanny'."

Cardi added: "And then, you know, once your baby gets here, you're scared to get a nanny because you don't want anybody around them."

"One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get," she previously admitted.

Speaking about her future, Cardi B added: "I don't have to worry so much about my future. One negative thing is that, even though I'm happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money."

