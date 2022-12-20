 
Celine Dion drastic weight loss prior to shocking health announcement, claims source

Celine Dion has recently dropped down “96 pounds” in last few months before she announced her shocking diagnosis with her fans and followers on social media.

On Monday, a source close to Dion’s family revealed that her friends and family expressed concern over her “extreme weight loss”.

The source pointed out that singer did not look after her health and overexerted herself at work over the last few years.

On Monday, the source told OK! magazine, “She never did know when to stop.”

Dion postponed her 2023 tour in which she revealed her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

“Her friends are urging her to slow down. A lot of people are really worried about her,” added the source.

Earlier, the Heart Wants What It Wants crooner discussed about her health condition and explained about her “pain and sorrow”.

“I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life,” she said. 

