Wednesday Dec 21 2022
Prince Harry or William? When Meghan was asked to choose before her marriage

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Prince Harry or William? When Meghan was asked to choose before her marriage

Millions of people saw Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share their own story for the first time in their Netflix documentary.

Before that most of the people relied on the media reports about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In the first episode of the documentary Meghan Markle is shown a clip of her attending a workshop where she is asked about the most ferocious TV character and a song.

Prince Harry informs his wife that the clip was filmed a few months before the had met.

After she was done answering the questions, she was asked who would she chose between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle seemed confused and before she answered the question, the interviewer replies on her behalf saying, "Prince Harry".

Instead of giving her own answer Meghan, who looks unsure what should be her answer, repeats after the interviewer and says "Prince Harry."



