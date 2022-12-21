 
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
Prince Andrew told to learn from David Beckham: 'We don't pay for his security'

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

King Charles III has seemingly favoured brother Prince Andrew over youngest son, Prince Harry.

His Majesty has agreed to cover around £3 million a year for the Duke of York's security despite his exile from the Royal Institution, the Telegraph reports.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who is currently fighting the Home Office for the same, is experiencing trouble.

Norman Baker, former Home Office minister says: “Armed protection has always been a status symbol for the likes of Prince Andrew.

“Of course he should pay it himself and not burden the taxpayer because he is a private individual and carries out no public duties. People like David Beckham pay for their own security so why shouldn’t Prince Andrew?"

He added: “We shouldn’t pay for Andrew’s or Harry’s security or any member of the Royal Family that carries out no public duties.”

