Meghan Markle shameful column is 'over the top,' 'right' to be 'withdrawn'

Meghan Markle vile comments made by journalist Jeremy Clarkson is a 'really bad mistake,' says royal expert.



Richard Palmer supports the Duchess of Sussex as she becomes a target of yet another tirade from British media.

Speaking on the Royal Round-Up, Mr Palmer began: "I can't quite see how it got in the paper.

"I think he writes in an over the top style sometimes. And it's clearly very popular with a section of the public - particularly blokes who watch programmes about cars and some of the other things he's involved in.

"I could see that there was a reference to Games of Thrones because I watched all of that programme.

"And I can see that the newspaper colmunist are paid to be slightly over the top to get a reaction from readers. But I think it was just a really bad mistake."

Mr Palmer noticed Jeremy Clarkson "sort of" apologised with the following statement: "Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."



Despite the apology, Palmer added: "I strongly disagree with that in general. It is right that The Sun has withdrawn that column."

