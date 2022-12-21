Bruce Willis daughter Rumor announces pregnancy with beau Derek Richard Thomas

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumor Willis enthralled fans as she announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

The Sorority Row star took to Instagram to share the news with her fans with series of pictures flaunting her baby bump.

The first photo featured Thomas wrapping his hands around her baby bump while the other showed her silhouette as she stood by the window.

The comment section of the post was filled with congratulatory messages from her mother Demi Moore, sister Scout Willis, Aaron Paul, Nicola Peltz and many more.

This comes after an insider spilled to Radar Online that most of the Sixth Sense actor’s money will go to his current wife Emma Hemming Willis and their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

Bruce is only leaving 1% of his entire wealth to his three elder daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, giving each of them just $1 million dollars.