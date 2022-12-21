 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Bruce Willis daughter Rumor announces pregnancy with beau Derek Richard Thomas

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Bruce Willis daughter Rumor announces pregnancy with beau Derek Richard Thomas
Bruce Willis daughter Rumor announces pregnancy with beau Derek Richard Thomas

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumor Willis enthralled fans as she announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

The Sorority Row star took to Instagram to share the news with her fans with series of pictures flaunting her baby bump.

The first photo featured Thomas wrapping his hands around her baby bump while the other showed her silhouette as she stood by the window.

The comment section of the post was filled with congratulatory messages from her mother Demi Moore, sister Scout Willis, Aaron Paul, Nicola Peltz and many more.

This comes after an insider spilled to Radar Online that most of the Sixth Sense actor’s money will go to his current wife Emma Hemming Willis and their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

Bruce is only leaving 1% of his entire wealth to his three elder daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, giving each of them just $1 million dollars. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series' 'whole point' is 'money'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series' 'whole point' is 'money'
Lily Allen defends ‘childhood struggle, trauma’ of ‘nepo babies’

Lily Allen defends ‘childhood struggle, trauma’ of ‘nepo babies’
Dan Reynolds, Minka Kelly enjoy a casual, loved-up lunch date in L.A.

Dan Reynolds, Minka Kelly enjoy a casual, loved-up lunch date in L.A.
Hugh Jackman addresses anxiety struggles during ‘The Son’ shoot

Hugh Jackman addresses anxiety struggles during ‘The Son’ shoot
Meghan Trainor says she wants to have another baby next year

Meghan Trainor says she wants to have another baby next year
Meghan Markle shameful column is 'over the top,' 'right' to be 'withdrawn'

Meghan Markle shameful column is 'over the top,' 'right' to be 'withdrawn'
Meghan Markle is 'dangerous' unless King Charles sets 'boundaries': Samantha

Meghan Markle is 'dangerous' unless King Charles sets 'boundaries': Samantha
King Charles move to look 'bigger' than Meghan Markle 'Netflix nonsense' lauded

King Charles move to look 'bigger' than Meghan Markle 'Netflix nonsense' lauded
Prince Andrew told to learn from David Beckham: 'We don't pay for his security'

Prince Andrew told to learn from David Beckham: 'We don't pay for his security'
Meghan Markle 'pornographic' comments are 'stomach churning': 'Abhorrent'

Meghan Markle 'pornographic' comments are 'stomach churning': 'Abhorrent'
King Charles banknotes to enter UK circulation in 2024

King Charles banknotes to enter UK circulation in 2024
Prince Harry empathizes with Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla

Prince Harry empathizes with Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla