Wednesday Dec 21 2022
'BTS Yet To Come In Busan' concert to release in cinemas next year

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

'BTS Yet To Come In Busan' concert to release in cinemas next year

The South Korean band BTS is once again coming to the big screen with their Busan concert.

On December 20, The Korea Herald reported that BTS' historic Busan concert 'BTS: Yet To Come In Busan' will be recreated into a cinema version, titled ‘BTS: Yet To Come In Cinema'.

The movie version of the South Korean band will be released on February 1, 2023, via the multiplex’ theaters in over 110 countries around the world.

Earlier in October, the K-pop band held ‘BTS: Yet To Come In Busan’ to promote the upcoming World Expo event which is going to be held in South Korea in 2030.

'BTS: Yet To Come In Busan' will mark the BTS’ fifth big screen release following Burn The Stage: The Movie, Bring The Soul: The Movie, Break The Silence: The Movie, and Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing.

