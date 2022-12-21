 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles snubs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he hosts Christmas lunch at Windsor?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

King Charles snubs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he hosts Christmas lunch at Windsor?

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla apparently snubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they hosted a royal Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

According to reports, up to 50 royal family members including Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex, Lady Louise, Princess Anne, Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall attended the party.

The People reported Prince William, Kate Middleton along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not seen driving.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children son Archie and daughter Lilibet, who live in the US, did not participate.

The party was organized a day after the royal family confirmed King Charles and Camilla’s plans for Christmas Day.

The palace said in a statement, “Their Majesties, The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church, on Sunday 25th December 2022.”

