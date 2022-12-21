Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton turn ‘tabloid covers’ into their bathroom wallpaper

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went a step ahead with their home decoration as the couple turned their tabloid covers into bathroom wallpaper.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine in a recent interview, published on December 19, the 53-year-old singer offered a glimpse into the lovebirds’ life,

“When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, [in] one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper,” she said.

“You go in there and you're like, 'Oh, my God.' It's pretty funny,” she added.

"We can come together on that," the Hollaback Girl artist added, "because I love flowers so much and he has so much land out there. We'll do fields of things. We're just sitting there waiting for it to rain."

Gwen also shared that Blake likes to “make new traditions every year”.

“We do this thing called a timpano dome, which is an Italian dome, it's kind of like a lasagna within a pizza. We've been doing that ever since I met him. It was in a famous movie [Big Night]. You can put anything in it,” she added.