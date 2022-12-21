 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton turn ‘tabloid covers’ into their bathroom wallpaper

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton turn ‘tabloid covers’ into their bathroom wallpaper
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton turn ‘tabloid covers’ into their bathroom wallpaper

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went a step ahead with their home decoration as the couple turned their tabloid covers into bathroom wallpaper.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine in a recent interview, published on December 19, the 53-year-old singer offered a glimpse into the lovebirds’ life,

“When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, [in] one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper,” she said.

“You go in there and you're like, 'Oh, my God.' It's pretty funny,” she added.

"We can come together on that," the Hollaback Girl artist added, "because I love flowers so much and he has so much land out there. We'll do fields of things. We're just sitting there waiting for it to rain."

Gwen also shared that Blake likes to “make new traditions every year”.

“We do this thing called a timpano dome, which is an Italian dome, it's kind of like a lasagna within a pizza. We've been doing that ever since I met him. It was in a famous movie [Big Night]. You can put anything in it,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Why Kate Middleton, Prince William are quiet on Meghan Markle, Harry's Netflix allegations?

Why Kate Middleton, Prince William are quiet on Meghan Markle, Harry's Netflix allegations?
Netflix 'Better Call Saul': Bob Odenkirk talks on his 'role of a lifetime'

Netflix 'Better Call Saul': Bob Odenkirk talks on his 'role of a lifetime'
Watch Charlie Puth create a Christmas jingle out of an apple

Watch Charlie Puth create a Christmas jingle out of an apple
Netflix unveils teaser of upcoming sci-fi Korean film 'JUNG_E': Release date, cast

Netflix unveils teaser of upcoming sci-fi Korean film 'JUNG_E': Release date, cast

Dolly Parton: Song burial feels like 'one of my kids putting it on ice'

Dolly Parton: Song burial feels like 'one of my kids putting it on ice'
King Charles snubs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he hosts Christmas lunch at Windsor?

King Charles snubs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he hosts Christmas lunch at Windsor?
Aubrey Plaza and Drew Barrymore flirty exchange drives Internet nuts

Aubrey Plaza and Drew Barrymore flirty exchange drives Internet nuts

Meghan Markle made Prince Harry ‘very vivid promises’

Meghan Markle made Prince Harry ‘very vivid promises’