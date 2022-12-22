Princess Diana 'dead in coffin' makes 'The Crown' workers 'uncomfortable'

Princess Diana funeral scene was highly uncomfortable for workers on the sets of The Crown.

A source told The Sun: "The bosses went way over the top to chase ratings."



The insider added: "They actually made Elizabeth [Debicki] climb into a coffin and play dead as Diana."

They added: "Everyone was very uncomfortable doing the shoot.

"It is obscene and should be banned from broadcast."

Adding about Diana's funeral scene, they continued: "Viewers will see a French priest administrating the last rites for Diana as she is pronounced deceased."

"Prince Charles - played by Dominic West - enters the room and is in flood of tears.

"In his hysteria he notices that Diana is missing an earring. It is all he can focus on as grief envelops him.

"Charles tells French officials, 'You've got to find that earring. She loved that earring,' in terribly upsetting scenes," they reveal.