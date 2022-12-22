 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

William and Kate lack interest in punitive measures against Harry, Meghan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

William and Kate lack interest in punitive measures against Harry, Meghan

Royal fans were expecting a tit-for-tat response from Prince William and Kate Middleton after Prince Harry blamed the royal family for whatever happened to him after his marriage to Meghan Markle.

In his Netflix documentary, Harry went on to claim that lies were told by the royals to protect William but his family was not ready to protect him by speaking truth.

While thousands of royal fans and pro-monarchy experts want the King and Prince of Wales to initiate action against Harry, the father-son duo do not look interested in taking any punitive action.

The fact that Prince William and Kate Middleton continue to follow Sussex Instagram account even after the US-bases couple stopped using it after they stepped down from their royal duties, speaks volumes about their lack of interest to move against Harry and Meghan.

William and Kate lack interest in punitive measures against Harry, Meghan


More From Entertainment:

William, Kate, Queen Consort Camilla given new responsibilities

William, Kate, Queen Consort Camilla given new responsibilities

In 'Women Talking,' Mennonite women find voice on sexual assault

In 'Women Talking,' Mennonite women find voice on sexual assault
Simon Cowell reveals Katie Piper rejected his job after release of documentary.

Simon Cowell reveals Katie Piper rejected his job after release of documentary.
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco release Christmas portrait: See

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco release Christmas portrait: See
Simon Cowell lavishes praise on his headstrong son Eric

Simon Cowell lavishes praise on his headstrong son Eric

Princess Diana 'dead in coffin' makes 'The Crown' workers 'uncomfortable'

Princess Diana 'dead in coffin' makes 'The Crown' workers 'uncomfortable'
Prince Albert 'really proud' of Princess Charlene for ending 2022 on 'high note'

Prince Albert 'really proud' of Princess Charlene for ending 2022 on 'high note'
PewDiePie talks about 'beloved' Maya's death: 'Could not love a dog as much'

PewDiePie talks about 'beloved' Maya's death: 'Could not love a dog as much'
Kate Winslet talks 'insecurity' after being called 'too fat' in 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet talks 'insecurity' after being called 'too fat' in 'Titanic'
Ex-EastEnders star Gemma Bissix opens up about being sexually assaulted at age of 15

Ex-EastEnders star Gemma Bissix opens up about being sexually assaulted at age of 15
Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True looks sweet with her first broken tooth

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True looks sweet with her first broken tooth
Zendaya explains why she wants ‘happiness’ for her character in Euphoria

Zendaya explains why she wants ‘happiness’ for her character in Euphoria