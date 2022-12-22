Prince William 'did not look at camera' on Christmas card for THIS reason

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card has a hidden message, says expert.



Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy, says the Waleses give off a 'light' family vibe in their photo.



He said: "The most important word is light. We have this open space, green space, it's natural, there's only a wall in here. If it was not for the wall it would have been completely natural.



"They're taking a walk on this dirt road or something - but it's a space and light. That is the first impression. You get their facial expressions, they are all smiling."



Speaking of William, he added: "He was relaxed. He didn't feel the need at that moment to look at the camera."

