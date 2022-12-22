 
Meghan Markle’s religion before vs after Prince Harry wedding

Meghan Markle’s decision to change her religion shortly before marriage to Prince Harry has raised a few eyebrows.

According to a report by Showbiz Cheat Sheet Meghan Markle’s conversion came from her own accord, as no one in the Royal Family is ‘forced’ to convert in order to marry.

This comes despite the Church of England being named the official church for all members of the British Royal Family.

Such a decision did in fact cement her status in the Family at the time, according to sources.

Did Kate Middleton convert to the Church of England?

For those unversed, Kate Middleton is also reported to have been baptized into the church immediately before she was slated to walk down the isle and wed Prince William.

Meghan Markle on the other hand is reported to have studied the religion at length before making her shift.

For those unversed, Ms Markle was baptized back in March of 2018 as part of a 45-minute ceremony that was attended by many members of the Royal Family including her future parents-in-law, then, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Are Archie, Lilibet a part of the Church of England?

In regards to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie and Lilibet, there is no official report whether they will be included in the royal tradition, however, it is important to note that both kids attended their baptism right alongside the late Queen Elizabeth. 

