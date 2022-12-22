 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' short film NOT nominated for Oscars

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Taylor Swifts All Too Well short film NOT nominated for Oscars
Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film failed to advance to the next round of voting for best live-action short, reprted Variety.

Despite receiving great Oscar hype, the short film did not appear on the list of candidates for Best Live Action Short Film. However, the movie received a significant amount of positive feedback, winning some accolades at the MTV Video Music Awards and an American Music Award.

The 15-minute movie, which stars Dylan O’Brien and Saide Sink as leads, is viewed more than 80 million times on YouTube, represents a step in a new direction for the Grammy-winning artist who has dominated pop culture since the late 2000s.

On a recent Variety Awards Circuit Podcast episode, while talking about working with Swift as a director, Sink said that the singer-songwriter “was amazing,” and called her “a very confident director.”

While the short film may not have been nominated, Swift still has a chance to grab the coveted golden statuette as she is nominated for Carolina from the Olivia Newman-directed mystery thriller film Where the Crawdads Sing, for the category of best original songs.

The other Oscar nominees for 2023's Best Original Song are Giveon, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Son Lux, Selena Gomez, Rita Wilson, and Lady Gaga, among others.

Per The Collider, Swift has previously spoken about her directorial process at the Toronto Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival, where she screened the music film from her album. Swift revealed that she will soon make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures.

The Bejeweled singer has written an original script, which will be produced by the Oscar-winning studio behind Nomadland and The Shape of Water.

