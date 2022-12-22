Kit Harington reveals social media ‘damaged’ his confidence after ‘Game Of Thrones'

Kit Harington reflected on his over-night fame after Game of Thrones success and the ‘dangerous’ effect of social media on him in the latest interview.

Harington, who played the fan-favorite role of Jon Snow in the hit HBO fantasy series, opened up about his experience of learning fame dynamics on the official Game Of Thrones podcast, recorded at a Game Of Thrones fan convention earlier this month.

The 35-year-old actor shared, “I’d go on the internet, and I’d look at stuff and I’d look at reviews and I’d look at the comments section, that box of doom.”

Harington landed the role of Jon Snow when he was in his early 20s. He recalled that era in his life he conceded reading about himself online ‘screwed’ with him and his confidence was ‘damaged.’

“It really damaged my confidence for a long time. And I had to learn not to look at that stuff,” he said, adding that, “then that extended into my actual decision-making about social media. I was like, I don’t know what that gives me. I know what it takes, but I don’t know what it gives.”

Harington further shared, “I think each to your own and some people probably find a lot of brilliant stuff in social media, but I think for an actor in a show like this, it’s the most dangerous thing.”

“So I had to not do that. I’m not on social media, I had to step away from that stuff,” he concluded.

Harington is reportedly due to star in a GOT spin-off which will specifically follow Jon Snow. “There’s not much more I can tell you, not until HBO gives me a green light,” said GOT creator George RR Martin earlier this year.