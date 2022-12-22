Khloe Kardashian ‘disappointed’ ex Lamar Odom included her family name in new doc

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian was “disappointed” after she discovered that her ex-husband Lamar Odom will open up about their troubled marriage in his upcoming documentary.

The former professional basketball player will talk about his drug abuse while he was married to the reality TV star in his tell-all Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.

However, an insider spilt to Hollywood Life that the Good American co-founder does not want anything to with it.

“Khloe wishes neither herself nor her family’s name was being dragged into this,” the source said. She has no animosity towards him but wishes he would just leave it in the past.”

“Khloe doesn’t feel any need to rehash things and would like for him to stop bringing it up. He’s free to share his story but would appreciate him leaving her name out of it.”

“She does not understand his motivation in doing this and does not understand why he included their family name in the title of this project. It is just not necessary,” another insider told the outlet.

“Khloe is disappointed that Lamar did this because she feels that there was simply no need to rip open old wounds.

“Khloe and Lamar both have been open about the reasons that their marriage ended and his issues surrounding drugs played out on ‘KUWTK.’ This is a long time ago now and Khloe is a mother.”



