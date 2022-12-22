Britney Spears ‘shuts down’ speculations that she’s not using her Instagram

Britney Spears left fans concerned over her recent activities on social media.

The Toxic singer’s puzzling posts sparked speculations among fans that she's not in charge of her social media accounts anymore.

Reacting to her fans’ concerns, Britney, 42, has switched off the comments option on her Instagram account.

The Oops!…I Did It Again singer has limited her 41million followers from commenting on her new videos and pictures on the platform.

Britney’s latest move came after she posted a cryptic post on the app with caption, “Instagram doesn’t like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here’s a selfie of me in Mexico!!!”

The singer’s post also featured a message for her estranged mother Lynne Spears. “Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!! After no coffee for 15 years… Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!”

Man fans reacted to Britney’s latest move and expressed their concerns on Twitter. One fan wrote, "Is anyone else worried about Britney Spears? Her instagram comments are off now because people kept commenting that they don’t think she’s safe and that it’s really her posting. And her posts have been so bizarre. I hope she’s okay though."

"Not gonna lie Britney looks like a hostage in her recent Instagram posts and that’s super scary to me," another tweeted.