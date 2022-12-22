Prince Harry ‘to regret’ Meghan Markle: ‘Massive mistake marrying her’

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly slated to realize his ‘massive mistake’ inmarrying Meghan Markle.



British TV personality Lizzie Cundy made this claim in her interview with TalkTV.

Cundy began the call out by saying, “The only racist I know in the royal family was Harry who wore the Nazi uniform!”

During the course of her interview, she also referenced the possibility of Prince Harry ‘one day regretting’ his decision with Meghan Markle.

“I think [Harry] will suddenly think ‘I have made a massive mistake.’ I do because everything he was brought into, his family, he would have lost and I don’t think the Windsor brothers will ever get back from this,” she claimed.