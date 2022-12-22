 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘to regret’ Meghan Markle: ‘Massive mistake marrying her’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly slated to realize his ‘massive mistake’ inmarrying Meghan Markle.

British TV personality Lizzie Cundy made this claim in her interview with TalkTV.

Cundy began the call out by saying, “The only racist I know in the royal family was Harry who wore the Nazi uniform!”

During the course of her interview, she also referenced the possibility of Prince Harry ‘one day regretting’ his decision with Meghan Markle.

“I think [Harry] will suddenly think ‘I have made a massive mistake.’ I do because everything he was brought into, his family, he would have lost and I don’t think the Windsor brothers will ever get back from this,” she claimed. 

More From Entertainment:

BLACKPINK Jennie channels her inner Wednesday Addams in latest concert

BLACKPINK Jennie channels her inner Wednesday Addams in latest concert
Amber Heard, Johnny Depp case settlement sends negative message to abuse victims

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp case settlement sends negative message to abuse victims

Elvis Presley’s ‘Spinout’ co-star Diane McBain leaves fans sad with her demise

Elvis Presley’s ‘Spinout’ co-star Diane McBain leaves fans sad with her demise
Zendaya sends pulses racing while showing off her new bob haircut

Zendaya sends pulses racing while showing off her new bob haircut
Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok

Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok

King Charles III will 'streamline' monarchy 'sooner than people think'

King Charles III will 'streamline' monarchy 'sooner than people think'
Anthony Hopkins treats fans with epic impression of Thing from ‘Wednesday’

Anthony Hopkins treats fans with epic impression of Thing from ‘Wednesday’
Alessandra Ambrosio rocks chic winter look as she shares snaps from family trip

Alessandra Ambrosio rocks chic winter look as she shares snaps from family trip
Millie Bobby Brown slammed for kiss scene in 'Enola Holmes 2'

Millie Bobby Brown slammed for kiss scene in 'Enola Holmes 2'
US politician savages 'juveniles' Prince Harry, Meghan for 'cringe-inducing' show

US politician savages 'juveniles' Prince Harry, Meghan for 'cringe-inducing' show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'come for sob story' strategy won't work

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'come for sob story' strategy won't work
Simon Cowell ‘still planning’ wedding with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement

Simon Cowell ‘still planning’ wedding with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement