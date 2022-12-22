Netflix ‘Purple Hearts’ Nicholas Galitzine wraps upcoming film with Anne Hathaway

Netflix’s Purple Hearts actor Nicholas Galitzine shared that they have officially wrapped filming The Idea of You in which he stars opposite Anne Hathaway.



The movie is an adaption of the novel of the same name penned by Robinne Lee.

Galitzine will play the role of Hayes Campbell whereas, Hathaway will portray Solène, previously named Sophie.

According to Deadline, the film adaptation of the book centres around 40-year-old Solène whose husband has left her for a younger woman and has cancelled the Coachella trip he was supposed to take with their 15-year-old daughter, Izzy.

Solène decides to take Izzy to the music festival instead, and while there, she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of a boy band named August Moon.

As the movie wrapped filming, Galitzine shared some sweet behind the scene moments from the set with the cast and crew members.

Alongside the goofy and adorable photos, the actor captioned his post, “Well, that’s a wrap on The Idea of You!” He continued, “10 photos is not nearly enough to include all the incredible people who made this project as special as it was. And unfortunately I can’t share half the photos or I’ll spoil our story. To my wonderful crew, I can’t thank you enough for the beautiful experience I had on this job. Love you”

According to E! News, Hayes is speculated to be inspired by Harry Styles as the character is a young, British musician at the forefront of a boy band, much like Harry's experience in One Direction. The two also share a similar likeness to older women as Harry was previously dating Olivia Wilde.

The author however, wants people to redirect their attention away from Harry and toward the book's empowerment themes instead.