Charlbi Dean cause of death found: Bacterial infection 

Charlbi Dean death was blamed on "an unexpected sudden illness," However, the actor's cause of death has now been found to be something else.

The New York City medical examiner found the South African star's cause of death. It was bacterial sepsis, as per Fox News Digital.

The late actor's death was ruled an accident. The medical examiner listed her cause of death as "bacterial (Capnocytophaga) sepsis complicating asplenia due to remote blunt force trauma of torso."

The Spud star reportedly met a car accident in 2009. In the car crash, her spleen was removed, and she suffered broken ribs and a broken back.

Speaking to Rolling Stones, Dean's brother, Alex Jacobs, said Charlbi had experienced "minor" symptoms."

It was revealed that her death was due to a "sudden illness."

"We still aren't entirely sure [what happened]," Jacobs told the outlet. "There's an autopsy being done, which we know might take quite a while. But what we have heard [that] there was a viral infection in her lungs."

He added that Dean was involved in a "very, very bad car accident" in 2009, after which doctors removed her spleen.

"[The spleen is] involved in fighting off infections, and that could have had something to do what happened," Jacobs said. "Her spleen not being there just added on to the reason why she perhaps couldn't fight it off."

Triangle of Sadness was Dean's last film, earning the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

