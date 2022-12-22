 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson secretly dates Chase Sui Wonders amid Emily Ratajkowski fling

Pete Davidson’s dating life has been raising eyebrows as fans have listed down some clues to prove that the comedian is secretly dating Chase Sui Wonders.

The Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costars have been spotted together three times over the last week after the Saturday Night Live star sparked a fling with Emily Ratajkowski.

The Sun reported that many fans think that Pete is secretly dating the 26-year-old Chase and not Emily.

Chase was seen outside Pete’s apartment in Brooklyn in the late hours as a driver dropped them off.

Dressed up in casual outfits, Chase looked stylish in a jacket, jeans and a baseball cap.

The duo was also seen doing grocery shopping at Whole Food Market on Saturday. They tried to fly under the radar while rocking hoodies.

Pete and Chase also spent a gleeful time last week as they were spotted enjoying a hockey game in the Big Apple. 

