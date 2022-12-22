 
entertainment
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly step out in Malibu for Christmas shopping

Megan Fox joined her fiance Machine Gun Kelly for a last-minute Christmas shopping with their three sons.

The lovebirds, who got engaged earlier this year, stepped out in Malibu on Wednesday while Megan’s mother Gloria Darlene Fox.

Dressed up in an oversized black puffer coat, the Transformer star looked comfy to have her gang beside her.

She wore a fur bucket ha, skintight black jeans and sky-high platform boots to look as stylish as always.

The rapper on the other hand rocked an oversized jacket and plain white tee.

On the work front, it has been reported that Megan will star alongside the 365 Days star Michele Morrone in an upcoming sci-fi thriller.

The plot of the film will be about a struggling father, played by Morrone, who hires a SIM, played by Fox, to help care for his house and family. The SIM, a virtually simulated person, begins to gain awareness and turns deadly.

The movie will be produced by Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Tanner Mobley, Les Weldon, Rob Van Norden, and Yariv Lerner and Jon Berg. Whereas, the executive producers will be Avi Lerner, Trevor Short and Boaz Davidson, the outlet detailed.

