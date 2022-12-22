 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ fails to impress fans at box office

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

File Footage

Will Smith has been feeling upset after his hotly released movie Emancipation could not perform at the box office.

The King Richard star’s historical action film, which marked his comeback to the big screen post Oscars slapgate, only earned $3k per screen as per a report by Radar Online.

An insider close to the actor told the outlet, "Will knows it's a long road to redemption and a lot of folks won't forgive him."

"This really rams it home,” the source added.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Smith urged fans to set aside grievances and support good content.

"The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film.

"My hope is that my team isn't penalised at all for my actions. I think (director) Antoine (Fuqua) and (cinematographer) Robert (Richardson) and Ben (Foster) and Charmaine (Bingwa) — everyone has done such spectacular work."

He added: "I definitely lose a couple winks of sleep every night thinking that I could have potentially penalised my team, but I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that everyone gets seen in the light that they deserve."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video

Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly step out in Malibu for Christmas shopping

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly step out in Malibu for Christmas shopping
Li Jun Li describes ‘Babylon’ on-set energy as ‘exhilarating and wild’

Li Jun Li describes ‘Babylon’ on-set energy as ‘exhilarating and wild’
Kate Middleton, Prince William's absence at King Charles Christmas lunch sparks reactions

Kate Middleton, Prince William's absence at King Charles Christmas lunch sparks reactions
Pete Davidson secretly dates Chase Sui Wonders amid Emily Ratajkowski fling

Pete Davidson secretly dates Chase Sui Wonders amid Emily Ratajkowski fling
Allison Holker returns to social media with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss tribute:'heart aches'

Allison Holker returns to social media with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss tribute:'heart aches'
Charlbi Dean cause of death found: Bacterial infection

Charlbi Dean cause of death found: Bacterial infection

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon reviews throwback outfits in hilarious reel

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon reviews throwback outfits in hilarious reel
Ana de Armas fans win ruling against Universal for deceptive trailers

Ana de Armas fans win ruling against Universal for deceptive trailers
Robert Irwin breaks down watching surprise message from late dad on 19th birthday

Robert Irwin breaks down watching surprise message from late dad on 19th birthday
‘Emily In Paris’ costume designer reveals Lily Collins wore over 40 outfits in new season

‘Emily In Paris’ costume designer reveals Lily Collins wore over 40 outfits in new season

King Charles III plans ‘glorious’ coronation amid cost-of-living crisis

King Charles III plans ‘glorious’ coronation amid cost-of-living crisis