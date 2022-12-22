Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ fails to impress fans at box office

File Footage

Will Smith has been feeling upset after his hotly released movie Emancipation could not perform at the box office.



The King Richard star’s historical action film, which marked his comeback to the big screen post Oscars slapgate, only earned $3k per screen as per a report by Radar Online.

An insider close to the actor told the outlet, "Will knows it's a long road to redemption and a lot of folks won't forgive him."

"This really rams it home,” the source added.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Smith urged fans to set aside grievances and support good content.

"The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film.

"My hope is that my team isn't penalised at all for my actions. I think (director) Antoine (Fuqua) and (cinematographer) Robert (Richardson) and Ben (Foster) and Charmaine (Bingwa) — everyone has done such spectacular work."

He added: "I definitely lose a couple winks of sleep every night thinking that I could have potentially penalised my team, but I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that everyone gets seen in the light that they deserve."