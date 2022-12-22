Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video

Jennifer Lopez has treated her millions of fans with a rare glimpse into her glamourous skincare and makeup routine.

The Marry Me star, 53, in a new Vogue video, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, shared all the products she use on a daily basis for her glowing skin.

Lopez shared her beauty secrets, which includes sunscreen daily, using cleansers and sleep. She also explained that her glow is, in part, due to health and happiness.

“I am in perfect health always. My family is in perfect health always. I am youthful and timeless at every age. My life is full of abundance, joy and love,” J. Lo said.



The Hustler star started with JLo Beauty line cleanser called Hit Single. “I’ve always had a very simple skincare routine,” she said to her millions of followers.

“I know there was a lot of rumors back in the day that I was very into these expensive cleansers, and I had to douse myself in La Mer and stuff like that. That really wasn’t true,” she clarified of past reports about how she keeps her skin so glowy.

