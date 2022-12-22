 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video
Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video

Jennifer Lopez has treated her millions of fans with a rare glimpse into her glamourous skincare and makeup routine.

The Marry Me star, 53, in a new Vogue video, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, shared all the products she use on a daily basis for her glowing skin.

Lopez shared her beauty secrets, which includes sunscreen daily, using cleansers and sleep. She also explained that her glow is, in part, due to health and happiness.

“I am in perfect health always. My family is in perfect health always. I am youthful and timeless at every age. My life is full of abundance, joy and love,” J. Lo said.

The Hustler star started with JLo Beauty line cleanser called Hit Single. “I’ve always had a very simple skincare routine,” she said to her millions of followers.

“I know there was a lot of rumors back in the day that I was very into these expensive cleansers, and I had to douse myself in La Mer and stuff like that. That really wasn’t true,” she clarified of past reports about how she keeps her skin so glowy.

Lopez recently celebrated pre-Christmas bash with husband Ben Affleck and their children. 

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ fails to impress fans at box office

Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ fails to impress fans at box office
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly step out in Malibu for Christmas shopping

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly step out in Malibu for Christmas shopping
Li Jun Li describes ‘Babylon’ on-set energy as ‘exhilarating and wild’

Li Jun Li describes ‘Babylon’ on-set energy as ‘exhilarating and wild’
Kate Middleton, Prince William's absence at King Charles Christmas lunch sparks reactions

Kate Middleton, Prince William's absence at King Charles Christmas lunch sparks reactions
Pete Davidson secretly dates Chase Sui Wonders amid Emily Ratajkowski fling

Pete Davidson secretly dates Chase Sui Wonders amid Emily Ratajkowski fling
Allison Holker returns to social media with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss tribute:'heart aches'

Allison Holker returns to social media with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss tribute:'heart aches'
Charlbi Dean cause of death found: Bacterial infection

Charlbi Dean cause of death found: Bacterial infection

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon reviews throwback outfits in hilarious reel

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon reviews throwback outfits in hilarious reel
Ana de Armas fans win ruling against Universal for deceptive trailers

Ana de Armas fans win ruling against Universal for deceptive trailers
Robert Irwin breaks down watching surprise message from late dad on 19th birthday

Robert Irwin breaks down watching surprise message from late dad on 19th birthday
‘Emily In Paris’ costume designer reveals Lily Collins wore over 40 outfits in new season

‘Emily In Paris’ costume designer reveals Lily Collins wore over 40 outfits in new season

King Charles III plans ‘glorious’ coronation amid cost-of-living crisis

King Charles III plans ‘glorious’ coronation amid cost-of-living crisis