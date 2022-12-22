 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Anthony Hopkins treats fans with epic impression of Thing from ‘Wednesday’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

File footage 

Sir Anthony Hopkins turned out a Wednesday fan!

The legendary Hollywood star, 84, surprised his fans after he shared his take on one of the Netflix series’ popular character, the Thing.

Takin to Instagram on Wednesday, Hopkins shared a video of him doing his epic impression of Thing from the series - which made headlines for the second-biggest streaming week of all-time on the platform.

The Father actor teased his 3.9 million followers with some rather convincing makeup to replicate the stitching in Thing's hand, playing piano and waving goodbye in the end of the video.

Hopkins captioned the video, “Happy Wednesday THING happens when an actor has free time on his hands.”

Wednesday actor Catherine Zeta-Jones also commented on his video, “Haha. I love you so Tony.”

Netflix series stars Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, supported by Christina Ricci, Luis Guzmán and Gwendoline.

Thing is played by professional magician Victor Dorobantu, who has never acted before, according to a Netflix behind-the-scenes video.

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok

Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok

King Charles III will 'streamline' monarchy 'sooner than people think'

King Charles III will 'streamline' monarchy 'sooner than people think'
Alessandra Ambrosio rocks chic winter look as she shares snaps from family trip

Alessandra Ambrosio rocks chic winter look as she shares snaps from family trip
Millie Bobby Brown slammed for kiss scene in 'Enola Holmes 2'

Millie Bobby Brown slammed for kiss scene in 'Enola Holmes 2'
US politician savages 'juveniles' Prince Harry, Meghan for 'cringe-inducing' show

US politician savages 'juveniles' Prince Harry, Meghan for 'cringe-inducing' show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'come for sob story' strategy won't work

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'come for sob story' strategy won't work
Simon Cowell ‘still planning’ wedding with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement

Simon Cowell ‘still planning’ wedding with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured girlfriend Victoria Lamas?

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured girlfriend Victoria Lamas?

Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video

Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video
Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ fails to impress fans at box office

Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ fails to impress fans at box office
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly step out in Malibu for Christmas shopping

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly step out in Malibu for Christmas shopping
Li Jun Li describes ‘Babylon’ on-set energy as ‘exhilarating and wild’

Li Jun Li describes ‘Babylon’ on-set energy as ‘exhilarating and wild’