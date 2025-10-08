Rebecca Ferguson gets honest about 'Dune 3' role

Rebecca Ferguson gets candid about 'Dune: Part Three'

As Dune 3 is in the works, Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Lady Jessica, says her screentime in this movie will be limited.



In a chat with IndieWire, she says, "I don’t have a big part in this one, [she’s] just barely in the book. I’m not sure. I was supposed to be in it and Denis had a little idea."

The star continues, "The script is phenomenal. It’s really hard to create a film, it’s such a dense book. There’s so much to tell. [Denis] does dip in and out and he does try and he does want to have certain connections and tentacles to the book. Whatever Denis touches I think is phenomenal."

Denis Villeneuve, the director of Dune, previously in an interview gave his reason for returning back to the franchise.

“Chani’s heart is broken, and it’s the beginning of the Holy War and that’s where we left, so in a way, I’d say it’s quite similar," he told Budapest Reporter.

"I was expecting to do something else before, but frankly, that’s the inspiration that came to my mind as I took a break this summer and was going back and finishing the story,” he continued.

“I was really moved by the way Part Two was received by cinephiles around the world, and I felt an appetite and a desire to see more and a responsibility to finish that story,” Denis noted.

In the meantime, reports say the cast of Dune: Part Three has travelled to Abu Dhabi for shooting, with Duncan Idaho, portrayed by Jason Momoa in the sci-fi film franchise.

Dune: Part Three will be out in cinemas on Dec 18, 2026.