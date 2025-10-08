 
Geo News

Keanu Reeves speaks out against deepfakes

Keanu Reeves shares his views on the AI-generated clips of himself

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2025

Keanu Reeves gets candid about AI
Keanu Reeves gets candid about AI

As the technology of AI is evolving at a quick pace, Keanu Reeves, who himself had a deepfake of him on the internet, called it "not so much fun at all."

In a chat with Today, he weighs in on the AI-generated videos of him, sharing, “We're in that world... It’s not a lot of fun."

It's not the first time the John Wick actor has shared his concerns about artificial intelligence. He previously added that in his contract, he included a clause to protect himself against the tech.

“I don’t mind if someone takes a blink out during an edit. But early on, in the early 2000s, or it might have been the ’90s, I had a performance changed,” the actor said in an interview with Wired

“They added a tear to my face, and I was just like, ‘Huh?!’ It was like, ‘I don’t even have to be here,'” he continued.

“What’s frustrating about that is you lose your agency. When you give a performance in a film, you know you’re going to be edited, but you’re participating in that," the star noted.

 If you go into deepfake land, it has none of your points of view. That’s scary. It’s going to be interesting to see how humans deal with these technologies."

"They’re having such cultural, sociological impacts, and the species is being studied. There’s so much ‘data’ on behaviors now," Keanu concluded.

