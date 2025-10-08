Madonna gears up to prove 'age is just a number'

Madonna plans 'high-energy' comeback

As Madonna is just three years away from turning 70, she is all set to show the world that age is just a number with new projects.

As per a recent report by RadarOnline.com, the 67-year-old pop icon's pals claim that she is planning to release a new dance album, a reported world tour and a “defiant push” to prove that she is more confident and resilient than ever.

A source told the outlet, "Madonna's determined to bring back that high-energy disco era – the same moves, the same stamina, the same showmanship. She's been working on jump squats, back bends, and choreography that would exhaust someone half her age.

"She wants to prove to fans that age is just a number."

After she turned 67 this year, Madonna announced her first studio album in seven years earlier in October. The record is estimated to release in 2026 which is said to be like her 2005 hit Confessions on a Dance Floor.

The album will mark her energetic comeback since gaining her health back after a life-threatening health scare in 2023.

Weeks before kicking off her seven-month Celebration world tour, Madonna was admitted to intensive care after a critical bacterial infection that led her to coma.

"I realized how lucky I am to be alive," she told fans after the near fatal health scare.

A second source claimed, "Madonna's never been the type to take her foot off the gas. Even before the last tour wrapped, she was training nearly every day – weights, yoga, Pilates, you name it. When she got ill, she had to stop briefly, but the moment she recovered, she was back in rehearsals. She's determined to recapture that peak energy."

However, "Those closest to her are worried she's pushing herself too hard. She's unbelievably focused, but she doesn't know when to stop," an insider close to her said.

"She wants to be in top condition for another major tour, which is a huge physical demand at her age. Her friends admire her determination, but they wish she'd slow down a little."