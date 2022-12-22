 
Thursday Dec 22 2022
King Charles III will 'streamline' monarchy 'sooner than people think'

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen dismissed speculations that King Charles III is just a transitional monarch who will simply pass on the throne to his Prince William.

The author of The King: The Life of Charles III said that the new monarch is determined to execute his plans for a slimmed-down monarchy as he will “make his mark” on history.

He told Express.co.uk: "One of the biggest misconceptions about Charles is [that he is] a placeholder king, that he intends to simply keep the throne warm for William.

"Charles has waited too long for this moment, however brief or long it may be, and intends to make his mark on history.

The expert added: “He has long planned to streamline and modernise the monarchy, and he will do it sooner than people think."

