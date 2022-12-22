 
Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok

Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok
Jordyn Woods has set the record straight regarding her latest Tik Tok video was not directed on Kylie Jenner. 

The model, 25, addressed the accusations that she threw some shade in the socialite’s direction after posting a video on social site that talked about natural lips.

The video shows Woods biting her lips as The Weekend's 2016 song Party Monster plays in the background.

Once the lyrics Angelina, lips like Angelina begins, she plumps her lips and puts them on display, adding in the caption: "thank you mom & dad for these genetics."

Soon after the TikTok video was flooded with the comments accusing Woods of throwing shade at Jenner, 25.

Responding to one of the accusers, Woods wrote: "There's no shade towards anyone, this is a trend I've seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on."

The relationship between Jenner and Woods became rocky after Woods' alleged infidelity with Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Although Jenner admitted in 2015 that she had undergone lips plumping surgery and then having her lip fillers removed in 2018.

"I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.' But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don't know, it just really affected me," she explained during an episode of her spin-off series, Life of Kylie, in 2017.

The strained relationship between the former friends caused fans to speculate.

