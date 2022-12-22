 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
Web Desk

Offset reveals he is 'fake smiling' after Takeoff's death

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Offset reveals he is 'fake smiling' after Takeoff's death

Offset expressed how hard it is for him to keep smiling and keep is head up, while mourning the death of his bandmate Takeoff.

“Expletive not easy[,] fake smiling and expletive [,] tryna keep walking with my head up,” the rapper whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus tweeted on Wednesday, alongside a photo of the late rapper performing.

In response to his tweet, fans offered the Clout rapper, 31, words of encouragement.

The rapper who died recently goes by Takeoff while his real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball was shot and killed at the age of 28.

He was in a bowling alley when his Migos bandmate Quavo was involved in a verbal altercation with another group of other people.

Since the Versace rapper’s death on Nov. 1, Offset has been using social media to help him through his grieving process.

While celebrating his 31st birthday on Dec. 14 with wife Cardi B, Offset tweeted that he was “in a dark place”.

And before that, the father of five also expressed that he was “missing everything” about Takeoff, especially “that smile.”

Earlier this month, police has arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark and charged him with murder for Takeoff’s death.

