 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp case settlement sends negative message to abuse victims

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

File Footage

Amber Heard settling the defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp could send a negative message to all the domestic abuse victims.

A legal expert told Newsweek that the Aquaman star is setting a bad example for people who have gone through a similar situation from seeking justice.

"Amber Heard was very clear in her statement about why she settled. Heard did not want to prolong a process that had already proved very painful," Carl Tobias said.

"Heard's experience may lead other survivors of abuse to think very seriously about pursuing similar cases, because of the difficulties that she and others have encountered," Tobias added.

Heard settled the libel case with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as she will pay him $1 million in compensatory damages.

In an Instagram post that the actor shared on Monday morning, she wrote that agreeing to the settlement was “a very difficult decision”.

"It's important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed,” she penned.

“The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimized when they come forward.

Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to."

More From Entertainment:

BLACKPINK Jennie channels her inner Wednesday Addams in latest concert

BLACKPINK Jennie channels her inner Wednesday Addams in latest concert
Elvis Presley’s ‘Spinout’ co-star Diane McBain leaves fans sad with her demise

Elvis Presley’s ‘Spinout’ co-star Diane McBain leaves fans sad with her demise
Zendaya sends pulses racing while showing off her new bob haircut

Zendaya sends pulses racing while showing off her new bob haircut
Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok

Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok

King Charles III will 'streamline' monarchy 'sooner than people think'

King Charles III will 'streamline' monarchy 'sooner than people think'
Anthony Hopkins treats fans with epic impression of Thing from ‘Wednesday’

Anthony Hopkins treats fans with epic impression of Thing from ‘Wednesday’
Alessandra Ambrosio rocks chic winter look as she shares snaps from family trip

Alessandra Ambrosio rocks chic winter look as she shares snaps from family trip
Millie Bobby Brown slammed for kiss scene in 'Enola Holmes 2'

Millie Bobby Brown slammed for kiss scene in 'Enola Holmes 2'
US politician savages 'juveniles' Prince Harry, Meghan for 'cringe-inducing' show

US politician savages 'juveniles' Prince Harry, Meghan for 'cringe-inducing' show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'come for sob story' strategy won't work

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'come for sob story' strategy won't work
Simon Cowell ‘still planning’ wedding with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement

Simon Cowell ‘still planning’ wedding with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured girlfriend Victoria Lamas?

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured girlfriend Victoria Lamas?