Thursday Dec 22 2022
Carl Woods settles into his new bachelor pad after dramatic split from Katie Price

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Carl Woods has settled into his new bachelor pad after his dramatic split with Katie Price.

The former Love Island contestant, 33, reportedly moved out of his ex-fiancée's home earlier this month after their latest breakup, with the star settling into his new bachelor pad with his beloved dog.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, Carl offered an insight into how he's getting on away from his ex's Mucky Mansion as she shared a cryptic quote with his 235,000 followers.

Carl announced the end of his engagement to Katie last month, as he accused the mum-of-five of cheating on him, but there had been hoping the pair had reunited over recent weeks.

While Katie- who has been showing off the results of her latest boob job - has been partying with a slipper on one foot, her ex Carl has seemingly been enjoying some quiet nights at his new bachelor pad.

On Wednesday night, the car salesman shared a video of himself relaxing on a sofa with a pizza box as he tried to tempt his pup Sid with some leftover pizza scraps.

The post read, ‘ Always remember someone’s effort is a reflection of their interest in you.’

Earlier this month it was reported Carl had splashed out £175k on land for a new home following his split from his on-off partner Katie.


