Thursday Dec 22 2022
Ben Affleck rides brand new electric Ford Bronco around Los Angeles with son Samuel

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Ben Affleck took his son Samuel for a ride around Los Angeles in his new Tiffany blue coloured electric Ford Bronc.

The Batman vs Superman star seems to have gotten himself a $265,000 worth of Christmas gift ahead of the holiday.

Dressed in cream fleece zip up paired with gorgeous gray jacket paired, Affleck looked dashing as he drove his car around with son on the passenger’s seat.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail
In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the actor could be seen wearing khaki pants along with maroon Nike sneakers.

The Good Will Hunting actor shares Samuel, as well as daughter Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with former wife Jennifer Garner.

His appearance comes after an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Affleck’s kids and his new wife Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, are getting along really well ahead of Christmas.

The source said that the newly blended family is “doing great and get along effortlessly,” adding, "they all really have respect for each other."

"Jen's relationship with Ben's kids is natural and same goes for Ben's bond with Jen's kids,” the insider added.


